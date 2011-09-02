JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The first slice of an emergency 2.4 billion rand ($342 million) loan from South Africa to cash-strapped Swaziland was not paid in August, as previously expected, because final details of the deal have not yet been agreed, South Africa said on Friday.

"We were aiming for August. We're still in discussion with the Swazi authorities," Treasury spokeswoman Kershia Singh said. "It's obviously taking longer than we anticipated."

She declined to say when the agreement, which was unveiled a month ago, might be concluded or what was holding it up.

($1 = 7.008 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Marius Bosch)