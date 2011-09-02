CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks lead broad gains, energy stocks weigh
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The first slice of an emergency 2.4 billion rand ($342 million) loan from South Africa to cash-strapped Swaziland was not paid in August, as previously expected, because final details of the deal have not yet been agreed, South Africa said on Friday.
"We were aiming for August. We're still in discussion with the Swazi authorities," Treasury spokeswoman Kershia Singh said. "It's obviously taking longer than we anticipated."
She declined to say when the agreement, which was unveiled a month ago, might be concluded or what was holding it up.
($1 = 7.008 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Marius Bosch)
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering of class a common stock
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.