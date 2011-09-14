* Halts buy-back due to financial anxiety
* Says perception of programme is not supporting bank's
brand
* Shares down 4.9 pct
(Adds background, quote from CEO, analyst's comment)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Swedish lender Swedbank
(SWEDa.ST) has halted its controversial share repurchase
programme due to the financial turmoil in Europe, the bank said
on Wednesday.
Swedbank, which has recovered quickly after suffering a near
10 billion-crown ($1.5 billion) loss in 2009, got a mandate in
April to buy back 10 percent of the bank's outstanding shares
and has bought roughly half of those shares.
"During the past weeks the situation in Europe has worsened
significantly. We see today no altered risk in our portfolio,
but the perception of our buy-back programme is not supporting
Swedbank's brand in the current market situation," Chief
Executive Michael Wolf said in a statement.
Shares in the group fell 4.9 percent at 0714 GMT, much more
than the Stockholm blue-chip index which was down 0.4 percent.
Finance Minister Anders Borg has called the share repurchase
programme "irresponsible". Swedbank is the biggest bank in the
Baltic region and was the worst hit of the Nordic banks during
the financial crisis.
It twice went to shareholders to raise capital and could
only fund itself on the market with a government guarantee.
"I can understand that the buyback programme has been
halted. It was a risk ever since the finance minister spoke
about it. It doesn't change our view of Swedbank drastically,"
said Chintan Joshi, analyst at Nomura Securities.
The bank had almost 15 percent in Core Tier One capital at
the end of the second quarter, making it one of Europe's
best-capitalised banks.
The European Commission has said there is no need to
recapitalise the banks over and above what had been agreed after
Europe's recent annual "stress tests", which Swedish banks
passed with ease.
($1=6.685 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Christopher Jungstedt and
Veronica Ek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)