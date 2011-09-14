* Halts buy-back due to financial anxiety

* Says perception of programme is not supporting bank's brand

* Shares down 4.9 pct (Adds background, quote from CEO, analyst's comment)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Swedish lender Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) has halted its controversial share repurchase programme due to the financial turmoil in Europe, the bank said on Wednesday.

Swedbank, which has recovered quickly after suffering a near 10 billion-crown ($1.5 billion) loss in 2009, got a mandate in April to buy back 10 percent of the bank's outstanding shares and has bought roughly half of those shares.

"During the past weeks the situation in Europe has worsened significantly. We see today no altered risk in our portfolio, but the perception of our buy-back programme is not supporting Swedbank's brand in the current market situation," Chief Executive Michael Wolf said in a statement.

Shares in the group fell 4.9 percent at 0714 GMT, much more than the Stockholm blue-chip index which was down 0.4 percent.

Finance Minister Anders Borg has called the share repurchase programme "irresponsible". Swedbank is the biggest bank in the Baltic region and was the worst hit of the Nordic banks during the financial crisis.

It twice went to shareholders to raise capital and could only fund itself on the market with a government guarantee.

"I can understand that the buyback programme has been halted. It was a risk ever since the finance minister spoke about it. It doesn't change our view of Swedbank drastically," said Chintan Joshi, analyst at Nomura Securities.

The bank had almost 15 percent in Core Tier One capital at the end of the second quarter, making it one of Europe's best-capitalised banks.

The European Commission has said there is no need to recapitalise the banks over and above what had been agreed after Europe's recent annual "stress tests", which Swedish banks passed with ease. ($1=6.685 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Christopher Jungstedt and Veronica Ek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)