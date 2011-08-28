(Repeats to additional clients)

STOCKHOLM Aug 28 Swedish banking group Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) said on Sunday it would continue with a share buy-back programme despite heavy criticism from the country's finance minister, but said it would act responsibly if economic conditions worsened.

Banks across Europe shored up buffers after the global crisis and while Sweden's banks are among the best capitalised in the region, Swedbank is the only domestic bank that is reducing its capital level.

"Based on the knowledge we today have regarding the macro economy and the risk level in Swedbank's balance sheet, the decision regarding our repurchase programs remains," Swedbank Chief Executive Michael Wolf said in a statement.

"We continuously review the conditions for our capitalization. If the risk level in the global economy increases, Swedbank will continue to act responsibly with society's, our customers' and owners' best (interests) in mind."

On Saturday, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg strongly criticised Swedbank's buy-back programme, calling on the bank to drop it and focus on bolstering its balance sheet.

The country's financial watchdog and the central bank have also said that banks should focus on capital strength.

Swedbank's owners gave it a mandate this year to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares. Swedbank bought 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($550 million) during the second quarter.

"Despite this, Swedbank's core Tier 1 ratio was 14.8 per cent at the end of the second quarter 2011, a level placing the bank as one of the absolutely best capitalized banks in Sweden as well as in Europe," the bank said.

Swedbank estimated that despite the buy-backs, its core Tier 1 ratio would be higher at the end on the year than the start of 2011. It has a target of Tier 1 capital of 13 percent.

Swedish Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said Swedbank's aim for a robust capital buffer was good.

"It is important for trust, both in individual banks and for the bank sector that they maintain a high level of capital," he said in a statement.

Swedbank was the worst hit of the four big Swedish banks in the downturn because of heavy exposure to the recession-ravaged Baltic states.

Loan losses and provisions pushed the bank into a 9.5 billion crown loss in 2009. Swedbank twice went to shareholders to raise capital and could only fund itself on the market with a government guarantee. ($1 = 6.359 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by James Dalgleish)