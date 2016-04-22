STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish bank Swedbank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte Bonnesen as new chief executive.

Bonnesen has been acting CEO since former top chief Michael Wolf was fired in February and reported to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for alleged market abuse.

Authorities this week dropped a preliminary investigation of suspected insider trading by Wolf.

