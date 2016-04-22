Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low
MOSCOW, April 13 Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish bank Swedbank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte Bonnesen as new chief executive.
Bonnesen has been acting CEO since former top chief Michael Wolf was fired in February and reported to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for alleged market abuse.
Authorities this week dropped a preliminary investigation of suspected insider trading by Wolf.
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage: