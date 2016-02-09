* Board wants someone to oversee digital change

By Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Swedbank ousted Chief Executive Michael Wolf with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying property deals made by top management played a role in his dismissal.

Swedbank is under investigation by Sweden's financial watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of Wolf's management team made property deals as a side business, sometimes with the banks' customers.

Wolf, who signed off on these deals, said later they should not have been made. He removed one of the executives, Magnus Gagner-Geeber, late last year but let Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner stay on.

"Of course there have been shortcomings on the part of the CEO," Swedbank Chairman Anders Sundstrom said on a telephone conference with reporters. "He could have stopped these transactions had he wanted to, but that's not my main argument for replacing him."

Sundstrom attributed the change to the board wanting someone new to oversee the bank's digital transformation, and said the overall strategy would remain unchanged. He added he had full trust in Bronner, and expected him to stay on in his current role.

Wolf, who was instrumental in restoring confidence in the bank after the 2008/2009 financial crisis as loans soured in the Baltic region, said he was surprised by the board's decision.

Swedbank's share price was down 6.6 percent at 1236 GMT, making it one of the worst performers on the Stockholm blue-chip index, which was down 0.9 percent.

Exane BNP Paribas banking analyst Andreas Hakansson said the departure was negative and that Wolf had overseen many important changes in the bank during his tenure.

"However, we think it is positive that Goran Bronner, their CFO, will stay because he is very important for the operation of the bank," Hakansson said. "In a way, maybe Goran is more important for the bank's results."

Birgitte Bonnesen will serve as acting CEO and remain in her position as head of Swedish banking as it searches for a replacement for Wolf.

Wolf took the helm in 2009 when the bank was on the brink of collapse. He has been credited for restoring confidence and transforming it into one of Europe's best-performing lenders.

In 2014, he was named the 13th best-performing CEO in the World by the Harvard Business Review.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Susan Thomas)