* Swedbank CFO Goran Bronner to leave bank

* Shares fall as much as 2.8 pct

* Bronner was seen as CEO candidate (Releads, adds quotes from departing CFO Bronner)

By Sven Nordenstam and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, March 21 Swedbank's finance chief Goran Bronner, widely seen as a successor to Michael Wolf who was fired as chief executive by the Swedish bank last month, quit unexpectedly on Monday.

Faced with the alternatives of staying on as a CEO candidate or remaining as chief financial officer under a new boss, 54-year-old Bronner said he was reluctant to spend another five to seven years at the bank.

"The reason is that I don't have the energy and the drive to...make that commitment," Bronner told Reuters, adding that the role of CFO had suited him well.

"I am very numbers and finance oriented, while the CEO role has another profile. So that has weighed against it."

Wolf and Bronner both joined the bank in early 2009 as it was reeling from heavy credit losses in the Baltic region following the financial crisis. Bronner has been CFO since 2011.

Bronner will be replaced by Chief Risk Officer Anders Karlsson but will stay on until the bank's second-quarter report, Swedbank said in a statement.

Analysts said the timing of Bronner's departure was unfortunate as market confidence in the Swedish lender had been dented last month when Michael Wolf was fired as chief executive and reported to Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for alleged market abuse.

Wolf, who is the subject of a preliminary probe by Swedish police's economic crimes unit, has denied any wrongdoing.

Shares in Swedbank, which itself is under investigation by Sweden's financial watchdog for alleged conflicts of interest, were down 2.0 percent at 1413 GMT, the worst performer in the Stoxx Europe 600 index of banks.

The investigations came after Bronner and another member of Wolf's management team were involved in property deals as a side business.

"I feel confident that I have followed both internal and external regulations," Bronner said of the deals. (Editing by Alexander Smith)