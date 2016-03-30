STOCKHOLM, March 30 Swedbank's nomination
committee will not propose re-election of Anders Sundstrom as
chairman of the board as he lacks sufficient support among
shareholders, it said on Wednesday in a changed proposal ahead
of the bank's annual general meeting.
Instead, current deputy chair Lars Idermark was proposed as
new chairman.
"We regret that Anders Sundstrom does not have the support
that the nomination committee has aimed at, but we want to
emphasize that Anders Sundstrom has been of crucial importance
for Swedbank's positive development," Lennart Anderberg,
nomination committee chairman, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Sven Nordenstam)