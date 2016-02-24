STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Swedish insurer Folksam, the
biggest shareholder in Swedbank, wants to reduce its
stake in the banking group, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Svenska Dagbladet cited "several well placed sources" but
also quoted Folksam's chief executive Jens Henriksson, as saying
it was hanging onto its investment.
"I don't comment on rumours. Our stake in Swedbank is
long-term and strategic," he said to Svenska Dagbladet.
Folksam, a Swedish mutual insurance company, holds 9.25
percent of Swedbank.
No one at Folksam was immediately available for comment.
