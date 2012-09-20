VILNIUS, Sept 20 Tough new banking regulations have cost Swedish lender Swedbank 8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion), its chief executive said on Thursday, saying all stakeholders would have to share such costs.

Swedbank, one of Europe's most well-capitalised lenders, said new regulations helped make the banking system more robust but that they also came at a cost to lenders and society.

"Who will pick up that bill? I would say everyone," CEO Michael Wolf told reporters on a visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

"Shareholders will take it up, because they will have less return than they had in the past. Customers, of course as lending will be more expensive."

Banks themselves will also have to be leaner to hold up profitability, Wolf added.

"So all stakeholders are paying for this transformation," he said.

Swedish banks have bolstered their balance sheets by raising core capital and extending their funding maturities to ensure they can weather another downturn. Such measures have cost Swedbank around 8 billion crowns, Wolf said.

Swedbank is the biggest lender in the Baltics and suffered a nearly 10 billion crown operating loss in 2009 due to a deep recession across the region.

Nordea CEO Christian Clausen, who also heads the European Banking Federation, has been far more critical about banking regulations, saying the rules risked choking off economic growth.

Sweden's rules are stricter than most of Europe. It plans to force its four biggest banks to hold 12 percent core tier one capital by 2015 to protect taxpayers from any future bailouts.

That compares with minimum requirements in Basel III which call for a 7 percent ratio from 2013 plus buffers for systemically important banks.

Swedbank, which has said it is overcapitalised, had a core tier one capital ratio of 15.5 percent at the end of the second quarter. ($1=6.5009 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Mike Nesbit)