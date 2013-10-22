* Q3 op profit 5.2 bln SEK vs forecast 4.9 bln
* Interest income 5.6 bln SEK vs forecast 5.4 bln
* Shares up 4.4 percent, other Nordic banks also up
(Adds CFO comment, analyst, share price reaction)
By Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 Growth in core lending
activities at Swedbank eased worries about
profitability at Nordic banks in the third quarter, sending
shares across the sector higher on Tuesday.
Nordic banks have weathered the crisis of the last five
years well. Growth is outpacing the rest of Europe, low rates
have kept credit losses muted - outside Denmark and the shipping
sector - and strong capital buffers mean low funding costs
relative to other lenders.
But shares have underperformed European peers in recent
months on worries that lending margins were being squeezed and
that regulators will demand banks set even more capital aside to
protect against future problems.
Swedbank's results relieved some of the pressure as growing
income from core lending activities, particularly mortgages,
helped it to beat earnings forecasts.
Operating profit for the period was up 6 percent
year-on-year to 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($812.2 million,
above a mean forecast for 4.9 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Net interest income came in at 5.6 billion Swedish crowns
($874.71 million) in the quarter against a Reuters poll forecast
of 5.4 billion.
"The margins have been better than expected," Chief
Financial Officer Goran Bronner said. "I don't think that
margins are on the way up ... but I don't think that there is a
risk for intensified price pressure at this point in time."
Swedbank, already among the best capitalised banks in
Europe, said its core Tier 1 capital was 18 percent under
incoming Basel III rules, much higher than the current
requirement in Sweden and the 15 percent Swedbank reckons it
will need in future.
The bank would not say how much cash it could return to
owners, pending clarity on new capital rules, but said there was
no risk to its goal of paying out 75 percent of net profit.
PAYOUT POLICY UNCHANGED
"There would have to be lots more regulation and
significantly higher capital requirements to impact Swedbank's
current payout policy," Bronner said.
Sweden's banks are already required to hold capital
equivalent to 10 percent of their risk-weighted assets, rising
to 12 percent by 2015. Sweden will also introduce additional
so-called counter-cyclical buffers.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision requires banks to
have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 7 percent by 2019.
Swedbank is the first of the Nordic banks to report. Rivals
Nordea and Handelsbanken publish their
results on Oct. 23, followed by Norway's DNB and SEB
the next day.
Shares in Swedbank were up 4.4 percent at 1013 GMT at 170
crowns. Other Nordic banks also got a lift, sending the regional
banking index up around 2.1 percent.
The European banking index was flat.
Over the last three months, shares in Nordic banks
have risen only around 3 percent against a 13 percent increase
for European lenders.
"With net interest margin at 181 basis points, from 174
basis points at Q2, we think market concerns about declining
margins in Sweden are overplayed," UBS analyst Nick Davey said
in a note.
Sweden's second largest bank by value said conditions in its
home markets in the Nordic and Baltic region had been mixed.
While tax cuts and low interest rates were helping consumers
in Sweden, the bank's biggest market by far, there were signs
that it would take time before business investment picked up.
"We continue to plan for an environment with low interest
rates and relatively weak credit demand at the same time that we
see a brighter outlook," the company said.
Swedbank repeated its goal of keeping full-year costs at the
17 billion crowns recorded in 2012.
($1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)