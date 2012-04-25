* Q1 operating profit 4.6 bln SEK, vs forecast 3.8 bln

* All key income lines beat forecasts

* CEO says markets affected by worries over Spain

* Shares up 4 pct (Adds quotes, detail)

By Oskar von Bahr and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedbank said it would focus on controlling costs and maintaining its capital strength as Spain's debt problems return to haunt financial markets, taking a cautious tack even after its first-quarter profit beat expectations on Wednesday.

The Swedish banking group, the biggest lender in the Baltics, saw all key income lines leap past analyst forecasts, with trading income almost double expectations.

Investors returned to markets during the first three months of 2012, following injections of cash from the European Central Bank. But they started to pull back at the end of the quarter as worries over debt-laden southern European countries - particularly Spain - came back to the fore.

"I think we just need to get used to these swings," chief executive Michael Wolf said on an analyst call.

He warned the risk of recession in the euro zone would continue to cloud the outlook for European banks and that Swedish banks were not immune to the problems.

"We are planning for a weak scenario and focusing on costs," he said.

Swedish banks have performed relatively well thanks to the country's comparatively healthy economic backdrop. Europe's debt crisis, however, is starting to hit the export-oriented economy and growth is likely to be meagre at best this year.

Swedbank's operating profit fell 10 percent year-on-year to 4.6 billion crowns ($683 million) in the first quarter, but that was well above a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and topped even the highest estimate.

"We think the Swedbank figures look really good," said Andreas Hakansson, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, adding that the bank stood out over rivals Nordea and SEB in the Swedish retail market.

Swedbank shares raced to a one-month high to trade at 108.40 crowns, up 4.1 percent on the day.

CAPITAL AND COSTS

Wolf said the bank had seen a good level of activity across the board, with corporate customers such as industrial players returning to bond markets, but worries over Spain made for a rocky ride.

Spain's borrowing costs have surged as investors worry its debt-laden banks and consumers and its shrinking economy could eventually make it impossible for the government to manage its finances without international help.

Swedbank said its core tier one capital ratio rose to 15.9 percent in the quarter. It has the highest capital ratio of any of the Nordic banks, and one of the highest in Europe.

Swedbank's earnings came a day after SEB and Nordea said they were cutting costs to meet the challenge of growing profits in the face of tougher regulation.

Swedbank has already said it plans to cut expenses by one billion crowns this year, excluding variable remuneration, and that it has begun to see results from its restructuring.

Swedbank's profitability strengthened in the quarter, reaching 14.0 percent compared with under 4.0 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

"We feel very comfortable about our capital position and the fact that we can generate a 14 percent return on equity," said Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner.

Most Swedish banks have set their sights on profitability in the mid-teens but analysts have said tough new rules on capital in Sweden would make such targets difficult to achieve.

Nordic banks have almost no exposure to problem areas in southern Europe, giving them safe-haven status for investors. That has ensured that they have had little problem obtaining funding from the market.

Handelsbanken will be the last Swedish bank to report on the first quarter on Thursday.

($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oscar von Bahr; Editing by Mark Potter)