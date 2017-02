STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a fourth-quarter operating profit that was right in line with forecasts on Tuesday and said it would aim to decrease costs by around 1 billion crowns this year.

Operating profit was 1.75 billion Swedish crowns against a mean forecast for 1.79 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 3.45 billion crown result in the year-ago period. ($1 = 6.6577 Swedish crowns)