BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a second-quarter operating profit that missed forecasts on weaker-than-expected net items at fair value and on an unexpected writedown related to its IT system.
Operating profit fell 3 percent to 4.4 billion crowns ($657.6 million), missing a mean forecast for 4.6 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank said it was waiting for approval on its advanced models to calculate risk weights on its corporate book. Based on the financial regulator's final proposal on mortgage risk weights, it believs its common equity tier 1 capital ratio needs to be around 15 percent according to Basel 3.
($1 = 6.6905 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).