STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Swedbank
Chief Executive Michael Wolf rejected all media speculation that
he may be considering the top job at Danske Bank
according to an internal blog post obtained by Reuters on
Friday.
"Media and analysts are apparently speculating that I shall
move to Den Danske Bank," he wrote in a blog this week.
"That is speculation with no merits -- I am very committed
to my job at Swedbank, we have many interesting opportunities
left to explore. So - in short Den Danske will have to look
elsewhere for their next CEO."
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, is looking
for a manager to succeed retiring chief executive, Peter
Straarup.
