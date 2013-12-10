OLSO Dec 10 The chief executive of Swedish
lender Swedbank said on Tuesday its current 75
percent dividend payout policy was appropriate given the current
climate.
"We have a dividend policy that holds up well in the current
environment," CEO Michael Wolf told Reuters at a bank seminar in
the Norwegian capital.
There has been some speculation that Sweden's
well-capitalised lenders could raise their dividend payout
policies or pay special dividends for 2013 as loan growth stays
weak.
Wolf added that he hoped the bank would soon get a green
light from Sweden's financial regulator on its advanced models
for its corporate loan book, which will free up even more
capital.
"It's in the FSA's hands, but we hope they will approve it
shortly," he said. "We expect that this will free up 40 to 50
billion crowns ($6.1 billion to $7.6 billion) in risk-weighted
capital."
($1 = 6.5407 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Mia Shanley)