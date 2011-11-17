STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), the biggest bank in the hard-hit Baltic region, said on Thursday it plans to cut staff within its Large Corporate and Institutions business area, but revealed no further details.

"We said in connection to our third-quarter report we would do it (seek cost savings), so you could say this is not new, but more of a specification," Swedbank information director Thomas Backteman told Reuters.

Echoing moves by other banks in Europe which are slashing costs to keep up profitability, Swedbank said in its third-quarter report it planned to keep costs in 2012 lower than in 2011. [ID:nL5E7LP07R]

Backteman added it was too early to say how many people would be affected by the cutbacks, or give any financial details on the savings.

"There are discussions going on with the unions. But we naturally want to get this done as soon as possible," he said.

Swedish rival Nordea (NDA.ST) has said 6 percent of its staff will have to go in the coming years, while Swedbank would not give details on potential cutbacks at the time of its third quarter report at the end of October. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Matthew Lewis)