STOCKHOLM, July 23 Swedish banking group Swedbank said on Monday it had asked Swedish authorities to introduce a law requiring customers to pay down more of the principal on home loans with steep loan-to-value levels.

Swedbank, one of the country's biggest mortgage lenders, wrote in a letter to the government, the central bank and the country's financial watchdog last week that risks had increased in the mortgage market with too few Swedes "amortising" or paying down the principal on their home loans.

"If these trends continue we will have problems with the Swedish mortgage market," Swedbank spokesman Thomas Backteman said on Monday. "We believe amortisation is key to a more robust and longstanding Swedish mortgage system."

In Sweden, a lot of borrowers pay only the interest on their mortgages rather than interest plus some of the loan or "principal."

Swedbank said it has lost market share in Swedish mortgages in the past few years due to its tougher stance on home loans compared with competitors.

The Swedish Bankers' Association already recommends that mortgages with a loan-to-value higher than 75 percent be "amortised", which means the borrower payments should cover the principal as well as the interest.

Swedbank has complained that not all banks follow this guideline.

Swedish policymakers have been worried about rising levels of household debt while property prices have remained high even though economic growth has slowed.

In 2010, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority forced banks to limit the value of home loans to 85 percent of a property's value. That helped let some steam out of the country's property market, but many analysts believe prices remain overvalued.

The bankers' association said on Monday that it had not yet discussed any legislation as proposed by Swedbank.

Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told Reuters in an interview earlier this month he did not believe it was a good idea to set an amortisation demand on housing loans, even if he would like to see more people pay off their mortgages.

"I don't believe in it. It is too easy to circumvent," he said. "One can (always) take a new loan with new securities." (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Daniel Dickson. Editing by Jane Merriman)