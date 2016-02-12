(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear Swedbank
reported CEO to FSA, which in turn submitted matter to the
police)
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Swedbank said on
Friday it had reported its former Chief Executive Michael Wolf,
who was fired earlier this week, to the Financial Supervisory
Authority over suspected financial crimes, which the watchdog
had in turn filed with police.
The bank said in a statement it was cooperating with
authorities after it had identified transactions that could be
considered to be criminal.
"These transactions were carried out by the bank's former
chief executive Michael Wolf," the bank.
The statement was issued after business daily Dagens
Industri reported the bank had submitted the matter to the
police. Efforts to reach Michael Wolf by e-mail following this
report were unsuccessful.
Wolf was fired by Swedbank on Tuesday, partly because of
property deals made by top management that he signed off on.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard; editing by
Alistair Scrutton)