STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish bank Swedbank
proposed raising its dividend on Thursday after it
reported a marginally higher than expected rise in
fourth-quarter net earnings as increased lending volumes
supported interest income.
Net profit rose to 4.15 billion Swedish crowns ($475.57
million) versus a mean forecast of 4.08 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts and compared with 3.81 billion in the year-ago
period.
The bank proposed a dividend of 13.20 crowns per share, up
from 10.70 crowns in 2015 and slightly higher than the expected
13.00 crowns. The dividend was in line with the bank's policy of
paying out 75 percent of profits.
($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns)
