Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group Swedbank reported first-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.
"Growth is broad-based in our home markets with a positive outlook," Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen, said in the report. "Domestic spending is strong and exports are increasing in the wake of more robust global economic conditions."
Net profit rose to 5.12 billion Swedish crowns ($578 mln), above a mean forecast for 4.95 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.31 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.8710 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------