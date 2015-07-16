* Operating profit in line with forecast
* Says negative interest rates cost 400 mln SEK per quarter
(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedbank reported
second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on
Thursday but said negative interest rates put the bank's profits
under renewed pressure.
Swedish banks have seen their rate margins come under
pressure as the central bank's ultra-dovish monetary policy
means banks have to pay for making deposits to the central
bank's accounts.
The Riksbank cut rates in the second quarter to an
unprecedented -0.35 percent and stepped up bond purchases to
force stubbornly low inflation closer to its 2 percent target.
Swedbank said negative interest rates cost the bank at least
400 million crowns per quarter but still had no plans to charge
customers for deposits.
"Our strategy has not changed," Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf
said. "Negative rates will not impact the majority of our
customers going forward."
Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, said
operating profit in the quarter fell to 5.24 billion Swedish
crowns ($614 million) from 5.44 billion a year ago, in line with
an average forecast of 5.22 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages
and loans to companies, rose to 5.70 billion crowns from 5.52
billion a year earlier, just above the forecast for 5.67
billion. Losses from loans came in at 6 million crowns, better
than the 177 million loss expected by analysts.
($1 = 8.5314 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)