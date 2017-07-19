UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q2 profit beats forecast as revenues rise

(Adds details, CEO quote)

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a higher-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter on Wednesday on the back of a firm rise in both net interest and commission income.

Operating profit fell to 6.03 billion Swedish crowns ($726 million), above a mean forecast of 5.70 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 7.31 billion crowns a year ago. One-off gains boosted the year-ago result.

Swedish banks have managed to remain profitable even after more than two years of negative rates imposed by the country's central bank, helped in part by bumper levels of mortgage issuance.

"It's a very strong result, and for the right reasons," Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen said in a telephone conference.

"Net interest income increased as a result of higher mortgage volumes, both in Sweden and the Baltics."

Net interest income rose to 6.09 billion crowns from 5.55 billion crowns a year ago. Analysts had expected a net interest income of 6.01 billion crowns. The result was also helped by higher margins on Swedish mortgages.

Net commission income rose to 3.00 billion crowns from 2.80 billion crowns a year ago and slightly higher than a forecast of 2.90 billion crowns.

"It's very high activity in both payments and cards but also a strong stock market," Bonnesen said.

Loan losses were down at 400 million crowns, compared with 538 million crowns in the year-ago-period and a loss of 428 million crown forecast in the analyst poll.