* First quarter operating profit 5.38 billion crowns

* Beats average forecast in Reuters poll of 5.21 billion

* Says will have to shoulder cost if central bank cuts again (Adds details, background, CFO quote)

STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedbank reported first-quarter operating profit just above expectations on Tuesday but said its Swedish business was feeling the impact of negative interest rates imposed by the country's central bank.

Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, said operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.38 billion crowns ($625 million) from 5.06 billion a year ago, above an average forecast of 5.21 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 5.72 billion crowns from 5.48 billion a year earlier, in line with forecasts. Losses from loans came in at 59 million crowns, better than the 201 million loss expected by analysts.

Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy.

During the first quarter, the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to rekindle inflation. It is expected to cut rates once more on Wednesday.

Swedbank said it had been able to reprice its mortgages to offset most of the impact of negative interest rates but it would be difficult to do so again if rates fell further.

"That would mean the banks would have to shoulder the cost of negative interest rates," Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner said during a conference call.

Negative interest rates mean Swedish banks have to pay to deposit money in the central bank's accounts. That cost is hard to pass on to customers as few people are willing to pay to deposit money.

($1 = 8.6122 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard and David Clarke)