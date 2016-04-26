BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
STOCKHOLM, April 26 Swedish banking group Swedbank reported first-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as increased mortgage volumes and higher margins compensated for a challenging interest rate environment.
Net profit fell marginally to 4.31 billion Swedish crowns ($529 million), above a mean forecast for 4.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.32 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.1408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .