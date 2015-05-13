STOCKHOLM May 13 ** Swedish banking group Swedbank rises 3.6 percent after Finnish financial holding company Sampo increases stake to more than 1 percent of outstanding shares.

** Sampo is the largest owner in rival Swedish bank Nordea

** Banking analyst says markets have confidence in Sampo, share rise on the back of their move

** Same analyst says merger between the two banks unlikely as competition authorities would object

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)