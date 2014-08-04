STOCKHOLM Aug 4 Sweden and the United States
want to work to encourage pension funds to invest in Africa by
creating new investment vehicles which could be backed by
guarantees, the Swedish finance minister said on Monday.
Anders Borg was speaking after Sweden and the United States
co-hosted a roundtable discussion about institutional and
long-term investments in Africa at a U.S.-Africa summit in
Washington.
He also suggested some easing of global financial
regulations may be needed to support pension funds' investments
in Africa.
"It must be very easy and it must involve a small number of
instruments or funds which one can invest in, and then the World
Bank or the African Development Bank takes responsibility for
the implementation," Borg said on a telephone conference from
Washington.
In the face of low returns on investments such as government
bonds there were plenty of areas in Africa ripe for investment.
African clean energy was one area where pension funds could also
help the continent develop faster, Borg said.
He said Sweden and the United States, as well as the World
Bank or the African Development Bank, could provide different
forms of guarantees to ensure investments comply with
regulations.
He hoped other countries such as Germany, the Netherlands
and France could follow suit.
Borg said he would meet with the U.S. Treasury officials to
talk about the possibility of initiating discussions within the
G20 group of major economies or the Financial Stability Board -
which coordinates financial regulation for the G20 economies -
about easing financial regulations for this kind of investment,
so that regulatory frameworks such as the Solvency 2 EU
insurance regulations would not stand in the way.
He did not elaborate on what kind of regulatory changes were
needed but said the first investments through the funds could
possibly be made in the second quarter of next year.
