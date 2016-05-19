STOCKHOLM May 19 No planes are allowed to take off from Stockholm airports and those in the air are being called down due to a network communication problem, the Air Traffic Authority said on Thursday.

"No planes are allowed to take off at the moment and we're taking down the planes in the air," said spokesman Per Froberg. "It's a network communications problem."

He declined to give further details.

Air traffic control officials at Bromma airport told daily Dagens Nyheter that the incident was not terror related. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)