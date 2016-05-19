STOCKHOLM May 19 Problems with radar installations have reduced traffic at Gothenburg airport, Swedavia Swedish Airports said on Thursday, widening a problem that has stopped traffic over the capital Stockholm.

"Because of technical problems with Luftfartsverkets radar installations, there is reduced traffic at Swedavias airports," Swedavia said in a public notice on Gothenburg Landvetter airport's website.

A spokesman at Luftfartsverket, the air traffic authority, said Arlanda and Bromma airports in Stockholm and Landvetter had been affected. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)