STOCKHOLM, June 26 The Swedish parliament has
recommended cutting arms exports to undemocratic countries, part
of a push to prioritise human rights in its foreign policy that
has already irked Israel and many Arab countries.
Sweden is the world's 12th biggest arms exporter, with arms
companies like SAAB responsible for thousands of
jobs. Sweden, though proud of its neutral status, exported arms
worth 11.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.44 billion) to 55
countries in 2013.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's centre-left government has
emphasised the promotion of human rights and feminism in its
foreign policy, sparking criticism that Sweden is hurting its
local industry while ignoring growing threats such as Russia.
"A country's democratic status will be a central condition
for an export permit," committee chairman Hans Wallmark told a
news conference while presenting a report that has been three
years in the making.
Wallmark said Sweden would be the first country in the world
to introduce specific democratic criteria when exporting
weapons, judging each country on the basis of its democratic
institutions and its civil and political rights.
Human rights are already a factor in Swedish arms sales
policy but the committee said the current arrangements were too
weak and that the country needed a law that was clearer and more
systematically applied.
In March, Stockholm cancelled a defence agreement with Saudi
Arabia worth billions of crowns to its industry after Swedish
criticism of Riyadh's human rights record sparked a diplomatic
row.
The Lofven government also made headlines last year by
recognising Palestine as an independent state, sparking heavy
criticism from Israel.
The government will present a proposal for a new weapon
export law within a year and is likely to follow the committee's
recommendations.
"This means that the potential markets for Swedish defence
industry will diminish," said Lena Hjelm-Wallen, deputy
committee chairman and a former minister of foreign affairs.
"That is the price we'll have to pay".
($1 = 8.2637 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Gareth Jones)