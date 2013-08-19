Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM Aug 19 Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco said on Monday it would acquire British industrial technology firm Edwards Group for up to $1.6 billion.
Atlas Copco said the acquisition was an all-cash transaction utilising its own funds and that the transaction would close in the first quarter.
"Edwards is a technology leader with a well-developed structure and solid customer relationships in industries we know well," Atlas Copco CEO Ronnie Leten said in a statement. "It is a great fit for Atlas Copco."
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA hit their lowest level in over six months on Friday as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering group's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.