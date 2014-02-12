SODERTALJE Feb 12 Swedish banks should take
upcoming stricter regulation into consideration when deciding
dividend policies, the country's financial markets minister said
on Wednesday.
Swedish lenders have built up some of the biggest capital
buffers in Europe in order to meet existing requirements in
Sweden, among the toughest in Europe. The government plans to
make banks shore up even more capital, at the expense of high
dividends.
"It is important that banks understand there will be sharper
requirements. What they will look like we will come back to. But
as requirements get sharper, banks must understand that this
affects their planning for the dividend policy in the future,"
Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.
The four major Swedish banks - Nordea, SEB
, Swedbank and Handelsbanken
proposed paying their shareholders 66 percent of profits on
average in 2013 - far higher than other parts of Europe.
Norman said the stricter requirements would likely be
presented during the spring.
Finance Minister Anders Borg said last week that the
government was prepared to use "all the instruments available,"
including countercyclical buffers, systemic risk buffers, risk
weights and other instruments.
