STOCKHOLM, March 19 Swedish banks will sharpen their self-imposed recommendation for requiring home owners to pay down debt, the Swedish Bankers' Association said on Wednesday.

The previous recommendation was for banks to require amortisation when debt exceeded 75 percent of the value of the home, to be paid down to that level within 10-15 years. The threshold is now lowered to 70 percent, the organisation's chief executive, Thomas Ostros, wrote in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

"We need to return to the practice a few decades ago, when it was natural to both have a hefty down payment on home purchases and to pay down mortgages," Ostros wrote.

Concerned about excessive lending, the government and its agencies have imposed several measures directed towards banks and mortgage borrowers, with more to come.

One of the measures is a planned increase of the amount of capital banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses from mortgage lending, a step the Bankers' Association opposes.

The central bank has emphasised more is needed and several board members have said tighter regulation would let it focus more on inflation, well below the Riksbank's target, when setting rates.

At current amortisation levels, it would take Swedes on average 140 years to pay down their mortgage debts, the Financial Supervisory Authority has previously calculated.

While the association's guidelines are not binding, the major Swedish banks are members and tend to follow them. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Louise Heavens)