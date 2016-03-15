* FSA hikes rainy-day buffers to 2 pct from 1.5 pct
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden's financial services
watchdog said on Tuesday that banks would need to hold bigger
capital buffers from 2017 and renewed a call for the legal
backing for measures to deal with rising risks associated with
household debt.
The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and
the Sweden's own central bank are increasingly worried that
ultra-low interest rates are stoking an already red-hot
real-estate market and encouraging households to borrow too
much.
In the latest move to insure against a housing crash, the
Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) said it will hike the
amount banks' need to put aside as a buffer for a market
downturns to 2 percent from the current 1.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets, a move first proposed in February.
"This is a way to increase banks' resilience," said Erik
Thedeen, head of the FSA.
Household debt levels in Sweden are among the highest in
Europe, in relation to disposable income, and are seen as
presenting a risk to financial stability.
The FSA plans to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules
for new borrowers later this year but many - including the
central bank - have called for further measures.
Thedeen said first choice would be a debt-to-income cap for
mortgage borrowers, but that the FSA did not have the legal
power to introduce it and renewed his plea for a broader mandate
for the agency.
"We still do not have the tools we need," he told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said
Sweden suffered from a "collective unwillingness or incapacity"
to deal with a dysfunctional housing market.
The Riksbank is worried highly leveraged households - the
majority with floating mortgage rates - would be in trouble if
house prices fell or rates rose sharply, hitting consumption and
causing widespread economic problems.
Household lending rose 7.5 percent in January from a year
earlier and has been on an upwards path since late 2012.
