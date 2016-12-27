BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Dec 27 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will keep the systemic risk buffer for the country's major banks unchanged at 3 percent.
The banking groups affected by the decision are Nordea , SEB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank .
Sweden's FSA said it takes a decision on systemic risk buffers every two years, in accordance with EU rules. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.