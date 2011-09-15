STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish bank executives at a
conference reassured investors about their performance in recent
volatile market conditions, while the central bank said on
Thursday it would make clear its recommendations for bank
capital levels in November.
SEB (SEBa.ST) said it would aim to keep costs flat until
2014, implying gross savings of 3 billion crowns ($453 million).
Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) said it had seen no problems accessing
funding, while Nordea saw no signs of a recession.
"When we talk to corporates they do not see orders coming
down yet, They see very little impact (from a slowdown),"
Christian Clausen, chief executive of Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, told a UBS bank conference. "So we do not
see a recession yet, we see a slowdown coming."
At the same time, he saw difficulties ahead for European
banks with exposure to the debt-ridden ecoconomies of southern
Europe, adding the funding market had closed for some banks.
"This is going to be a very difficult period in the funding
markets."
Nordic banks have been seen by investors as a safe haven
from worries about debt troubles in the euro zone and United
States, due to relatively strong balance sheets.
SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren told the conference
her bank aimed to keep its underlying cost base stable at 24
billion crowns up to 2014 by taking out costs of 3 billion from
loan operations, procurement and staff functions.
She said the bank was prepared for a scenario where credit
dried up for some clients, as it did after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers. She said the bank had increased liquidity
reserves and extended the maturity of its funding.
"We have already mustered enough resources to be able to
extend credit to them," she said.
Swedbank chief executive Michael Wolf said his group still
had good access to funding markets and had issued more debt so
far this quarter than in the same period of 2010.
Swedbank was the Swedish bank most affected by the 2008
financial crisis via the deep recessions in the Baltic states,
where it had quickly grown.
On Wednesday, Swedbank said it was pulling plans for a share
buyback programme. Finance minister Anders Borg had called the
plan irresponsible.
The central bank has said that rules on capital and
liquidity in Sweden should be tougher than elsewhere in Europe.
The head of the central bank's financial stability
department, Mattias Persson, told the conference it would make
its recommendations clearer and the reasons for stricter rules
were still valid.
"I hope that at the end of November we can say more -- how
much capital we think Swedish banks should have," he said.
Swedish banks had so far handled the market turbulence well,
by extending maturities and keeping an eye on the match between
funding in Swedish crowns and foreign currencies, but he said
that process had to continue.
($1 = 6.616 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Dan Lalor)