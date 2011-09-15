STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish bank executives at a conference reassured investors about their performance in recent volatile market conditions, while the central bank said on Thursday it would make clear its recommendations for bank capital levels in November.

SEB (SEBa.ST) said it would aim to keep costs flat until 2014, implying gross savings of 3 billion crowns ($453 million).

Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) said it had seen no problems accessing funding, while Nordea saw no signs of a recession.

"When we talk to corporates they do not see orders coming down yet, They see very little impact (from a slowdown)," Christian Clausen, chief executive of Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, told a UBS bank conference. "So we do not see a recession yet, we see a slowdown coming."

At the same time, he saw difficulties ahead for European banks with exposure to the debt-ridden ecoconomies of southern Europe, adding the funding market had closed for some banks. "This is going to be a very difficult period in the funding markets."

Nordic banks have been seen by investors as a safe haven from worries about debt troubles in the euro zone and United States, due to relatively strong balance sheets.

SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren told the conference her bank aimed to keep its underlying cost base stable at 24 billion crowns up to 2014 by taking out costs of 3 billion from loan operations, procurement and staff functions.

She said the bank was prepared for a scenario where credit dried up for some clients, as it did after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. She said the bank had increased liquidity reserves and extended the maturity of its funding.

"We have already mustered enough resources to be able to extend credit to them," she said.

Swedbank chief executive Michael Wolf said his group still had good access to funding markets and had issued more debt so far this quarter than in the same period of 2010.

Swedbank was the Swedish bank most affected by the 2008 financial crisis via the deep recessions in the Baltic states, where it had quickly grown.

On Wednesday, Swedbank said it was pulling plans for a share buyback programme. Finance minister Anders Borg had called the plan irresponsible.

The central bank has said that rules on capital and liquidity in Sweden should be tougher than elsewhere in Europe.

The head of the central bank's financial stability department, Mattias Persson, told the conference it would make its recommendations clearer and the reasons for stricter rules were still valid.

"I hope that at the end of November we can say more -- how much capital we think Swedish banks should have," he said.

Swedish banks had so far handled the market turbulence well, by extending maturities and keeping an eye on the match between funding in Swedish crowns and foreign currencies, but he said that process had to continue. ($1 = 6.616 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Dan Lalor)