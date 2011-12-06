STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Swedes will benefit from new rules forcing the country's banks to hold more capital than most rivals in Europe, a study by the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Late last month, Sweden said it would force its banks to hold 12 percent core capital by 2015. That is above the 7 percent stipulated in international rules which don't come fully into force until 2019.

The Riksbank said tough new rules for capital that go beyond requirements in the international Basel III accord benefit society, although setting the bar too high would lead to less lending and reduce economic growth.

"The Riksbank's calculations indicate than an appropriate capital ratio for the Swedish banks is 10-17 per cent," the central bank said in a statement.

It said it was difficult to pin down the exact level.

Higher capital ratios mean less risk-taking and fewer costs to taxpayers when banks get into trouble. However, holding more capital means higher costs and lower returns for shareholders.

Banks may also need to put aside additional capital in the form of counter-cyclical buffers that they build up during boom years and draw down when the economy slows. Basel III rules put this extra buffer at a maximum 2.5 percent.

Swedish regulators see the country's banks as being more vulnerable to a global crisis than other banks due to a reliance on short-term foreign currency funding.

The bank system is also one of the biggest in the EU, relative to the size of the economy, and is highly concentrated in the hands of the four main banks, Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.

Handling a crisis would also be tough as the banks have large operations outside Sweden. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)