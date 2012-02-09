(Adds background, detail)
By Johan Sennero and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Sweden might introduce a
tax on banks if home loan margins rise further while banks are
benefiting from low interest rates.
Financial markets minister Peter Norman told journalists on
Thursday: "I would not rule that out", when asked about a levy
on banks to rein in margins on home loans.
Norman said while the government remained opposed to a
financial transactions tax, there were other ways to ensure
lower bank margins. "It is possible one can look at other types
of taxes."
Banks have faced increasing criticism that they are piling
all their extra costs onto customers.
Earlier this week, finance minister Anders Borg told
newspaper Svenska Dagbladet it was provocative that banks were
supporting profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.
"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.
For their part, banks say they face higher costs due to
Sweden's tough stance on regulation. They are already among
Europe's most well-capitalised lenders, seen as a safe haven in
the euro zone debt crisis due to their liquidity buffers.
One analyst said a new tax on banks did not make much sense
as banks had lower profitability now than before the 2009
downturn.
"It is a political discussion. Banks are an easy target. I
would understand if they were making massive profits, but
returns are around the cost of capital at the moment," he said.
Sweden has been moving far faster than the rest of Europe in
introducing new capital rules meant to prevent a future bailout
by taxpayers. Sweden wants its four biggest banks to hold core
tier one capital of 12 percent by 2015.
Swedish banking assets are four times the size of the
country's gross domestic product, thanks to overseas activity in
areas such as the Baltics. That is the fourth highest such
multiple in Europe, and bigger than France and Germany.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)