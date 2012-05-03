STOCKHOLM May 3 Sweden will be able to go ahead with capital hikes for its banks higher than elsewhere in Europe, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Thursday after European Union talks.

Sweden's banking system, with assets four times the size of economic output, is the third biggest in Europe after Britain and Switzerland.

The government wants tougher bank capital rules than the requirements set out in the Basel III proposals to reduce risk in the financial sector.

Borg said EU finance minister talks on Wednesday, which sparked British ire, were satisfactory for Sweden.

"This (the result of the talks) means that we are at the level of Tier 1 capital of 12 percent which we aimed at when we, Finansinspektion (the bank sector watchdog) and the Riksbank (the central bank) presented our view on this," Borg told reporters.

He was referring to a proposal from the authorities last November for capital hikes for banks.

"So we will go from 10 percent and gradually to 12 percent (core tier one capital for banks)," he added.

This would put Sweden well above the 7 percent minimum core tier one capital requirement set out under Basel III.

In addition, he also foresaw an extra counter-cyclical buffer of zero to 2.5 percent, bringing banks' capital up to between 12 and 14.5 percent.

Swedish banks have complained that they are being made to operate on an uneven playing field if requirements on them are higher than elsewhere in Europe.

Swedish banks have complained that they are being made to operate on an uneven playing field if requirements on them are higher than elsewhere in Europe.

Analysts have also said banks will have problems meeting return on equity goals in the mid-teens due to the rules.