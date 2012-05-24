STOCKHOLM May 24 Swedish banks are making far higher returns on housing loans than in other business areas, the country's financial watchdog said, fuelling a controversy over whether customers are paying the costs of industry regulation.

Bank costs are rising around the world as regulators force lenders to hold higher levels of capital to combat any future global financial crisis.

The government-commissioned report pointed the finger at Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.

"What we show here is that margins are rising more than bank costs," Martin Andersson, head of the Swedish FSA, told a news conference on Thursday.

The FSA said banks had a return on equity (ROE) on mortgages of some 22 percent in the first quarter, compared with overall profitability of 10 to 13 percent last year.

" They are earning roughly twice as much on mortgages as other operations," Andersson said, adding there was no apparent reason why mortgage margins should be so much higher than other parts of their businesses.

"We are building safer banks now in Sweden, and that will also be done in Europe. The cost for that should not just be passed on to the clients but should also be taken by the shareholders."

Sweden's government had toyed with the idea of taxing banks if home loan margins do not fall, but made no formal proposal.

"It is worrying the banks prioritise profitability over social responsibility and contributing to stabilisation," Finance Minister Anders Borg said in response to publication of the report on Thursday.

However he gave no indication the government would take action against the banks.

High capital levels have also eroded banks' profitability, making them less attractive to investors. Nordic bank profitability in the low teens is below pre-global crisis levels in the high teens.

The FSA's calculations were based on mortgage risk-weights of some 15 percent, an indication that rules to be announced this summer could be pitched at that level.

Banks currently have mortgage risk weights in single digits - well below other parts of Europe - because Swedish lenders have traditionally seen few loan losses in this business line.

The regulator wants them to increase risk weights. Analysts and bank executives expect the new level to be in the mid-teens. (Additional reporting by Love Liman,; Editing by David Hulmes)