STOCKHOLM May 25 Sweden's bank system is sound
but Nordea and Handelsbanken should take heed
of the signal sent by a downgrade of their credit ratings by
Moody's, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.
He spoke after Moody's downgraded the two banks, as well as
Norway's DNB. The ratings of Sweden's other two top
banks, Swedbank and SEB, were unchanged.
"Sweden has a very stable banking system. Moody's is now
doing a broad overview and according to that there are some
adjustments. I don't think that you should dramatise this," Borg
told reporters.
"On the other hand Handelsbanken and Nordea must take these
signals seriously and secure their stability further on, but
again, Sweden has a good banking system," he added.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Patrick Lannin)