STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Sweden should raise the amount
of capital banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses
from mortgage lending, the Financial Supervisory Authority said
on Thursday.
High levels of household debt are a long term risk to
financial stability, the FSA said.
"The FSA considers today that it would be warranted to raise
the risk-weight floor for mortgages to 25 percent," the FSA said
in a statement.
The current floor is 15 percent.
Swedish banks are among the best capitalised in Europe, but
the government, the Riksbank and the FSA believe they need to
build bigger buffers ahead of any future crisis.
Sweden's banks have assets around four times the country's
gross domestic product and authorities are worried this presents
a big risk to economic stability.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)