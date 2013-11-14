(Adds FSA comment, background)

STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Sweden should raise the amount of capital that banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses from mortgage lending, the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Thursday.

Swedish household debt levels - at around 170 percent of disposable income - are among the highest in Europe and policymakers are worried that if house prices were to decline rapidly it would have dire consequences for the economy.

The government has already introduced measures to dampen credit growth, but the FSA - tasked by the government with preventing a housing market bubble - said that if debt continues to grow at a high pace further steps would be needed.

"The FSA considers today that it would be warranted to raise the risk-weight floor for mortgages to 25 percent," the watchdog said in a statement.

It said that would limit the need for planned counter-cyclical buffers to be introduced at a high level.

The current floor is 15 percent.

Swedish banks are among the best capitalised in Europe, but the government, the Riksbank and the FSA believe they need to build bigger buffers ahead of any future crisis.

Sweden's banks have assets around four times the country's gross domestic product and authorities are worried this presents a big risk to economic stability.

The government has introduced a loan-to-value cap for mortgages and buffers that banks must put aside to cover the risk of mortgages going sour have already been raised.

Counter cyclical buffers for banks will be introduced next year.

As a result, the pace of new borrowing has eased, but credit growth is still running at around 5 percent - well ahead of incomes - and house prices continue to rise.

Finance Minister Anders Borg and the country's central bank believe more needs to be done.

The latter has held policy relatively tight, to restrain credit growth and house prices, which have nearly tripled over the last 15 years.

Sweden's banks are already required to hold capital equivalent to 10 percent of their risk-weighted assets, with this requirement rising to 12 percent by 2015. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision requires banks to have a core tier one capital ratio of 7 percent by 2019.

The FSA said things could get tougher.

"The big banks should be restrained it their pay outs as their margins above the buffer requirements are small."

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)