STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Tougher requirements on Swedish banks have had little effect on lending rates to households and companies, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said on Thursday.

The financial watchdog has gradually tightened regulation for the country's main banks, including Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank. They now face some of the toughest regulations in Europe.

Swedish household borrowing levels are among the highest in Europe and house prices have nearly tripled over the last 15 years, leading the FSA to introduce a loan-to-value ratio and higher capital requirements.

It wants to raise the mortgage risk-weight floor to 25 percent after raising it to 15 percent earlier this year.

But the tighter regulation has had little effect on lending rates and Swedish banks continued to lend to households and companies, the FSA wrote in a quarterly report on the bank's interest rates and lending.

At the end of the third quarter, lending to households rose 5.1 percent while corporate lending was up one percent from the same period in the previous year.

Bank mortgage margins decreased slightly during the third quarter. After deducting all mortgage-related costs from the lending rate, the margin was 0.55 percentage points.

The Swedish banks have adapted to the requirements placed on them following the financial crisis and they are currently well-capitalised, the FSA said.