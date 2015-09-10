STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) will require banks to hold more
capital for loans they make to corporate clients, its acting
chief said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an industry conference, Martin Noreus, Acting
Director General at the FSA, said banks' risk weights for
corporate loans had fallen more in recent years than was
justified by actual risk levels.
Risk weights determine how much capital a bank needs to set
aside to cover possible loan losses.
Noreus said the FSA would require banks to make changes to
the models they use to calculate risk weights, and possibly
demand that additional capital be held on top of that stipulated
by the models.
"The result of our measures will be seen gradually and lead
to a marked increase in capital requirements for primarily
corporate exposures during next year," Noreus said, according to
a copy of the speech at the FSA's website.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)