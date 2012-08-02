STOCKHOLM Aug 2 Sweden is scurrying for ways to
boost the credibility of its interbank lending rate, a benchmark
linked to some $6 trillion in financial contracts, following a
storm over potential rate rigging around the globe.
The five contributing banks are to meet at the end of August
to hammer out ways to improve the way the daily Stockholm
Interbank Offered Rate (Stibor) is set in the wake of the
scandal over Libor, the London equivalent.
Sweden's central bank is working on its own review, due in
the fall.
"The most important thing for our industry is that Stibor
has transparency and is 100 percent trustworthy," said Rikard
Josefson, chief executive at Lansforsakringar Bank, part of a
pensions and insurance firm which uses the rates in many of its
contracts but is not on the rate-setting panel.
Unlike Libor, there have been no indications of manipulation
in Sweden in a rate which serves as a reference point for
everything from mortgages to complex derivatives.
Furthermore, banks set the rate by saying what they are
willing to lend at, not the level at which they think they could
borrow, meaning there is less incentive to cheat.
However, critics say the way it is set also lacks
transparency and can be improved.
Stibor is currently set by just five banks - Nordea
, Handelsbanken, SEB, Swedbank
and Danske Bank.
RBS - one of the banks being questioned in the Libor
case - dropped off the panel in April this year after deciding
to stop contributing to a number of interbank rates around the
world as part of plans to scale back some banking activities.
One idea touted by banks is to ensure the rates are backed
by actual interbank deals, something not required today.
British authorities are also looking into the feasibility of
using actual trades for Libor rather than offered rates.
"It would be good to show there are real transactions behind
the reference rate," Peter Hagberg, head of treasury at SEB
, told Reuters.
"The credibility would come if you could just find from time
to time, documented transactions taking place among banks."
Jan-Peter Larsson, Global Head of Trading at Danske Markets
, agreed that basing the rate on real underlying
transactions would help increase confidence.
The problem, however, is that since the 2008 financial
crisis, interbank lending has been thin not just in Sweden but
around the world, meaning credibility might improve only
marginally.
Also on the table is the option of basing the rate on a
banks' cost of funding. This could involve using a rate linked
to a banks' cost of borrowing in a foreign currency such as the
U.S. dollar and swapping that into Swedish crowns.
A GLOBAL ISSUE
Dozens of interbank rates are set in financial centres
across the world for a range of currencies, and similar
questions have arisen about transparency and credibility of
other benchmarks following the Libor fiasco.
In June, Barclays agreed to pay almost $500 million
in fines and penalties to settle allegations that some employees
tried to manipulate Libor, a rate which affects contracts worth
hundreds of trillions of dollars.
The European Commission is also investigating banks for
suspected rigging of euro interest rates but has not provided
names. Those lenders could face fines of up to 10 percent of
their global revenues if found to be in breach of EU antitrust
rules.
"This is a debate which is going on internationally," said
Aino Bunge, Executive Director of Economic Analysis at Sweden's
Financial Supervisory Authority. "We think it is positive that
the methods are reviewed."
Another solution for Sweden is to include more banks.
Sweden's financial markets minister told Reuters last week
that five banks was too few.
Smaller Swedish banks Lansforsakringar and SBAB are two
players which could be added to the panel.
"Possibly, we could think it is a good idea,"
Lansforsakringar's Josefson told Reuters.
SBAB CEO Carl-Viggo Ostlund did not say whether the bank
would be open to contributing but agreed more could be done to
improve transparency.
"Too few people understand how it works," he said.
($1 = 6.7891 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr and Johan Ahlander;
Editing by David Cowell)