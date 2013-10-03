STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Swedish bank SEB and
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial group, have
held talks to explore the possibility of a large structural
deal, a Swedish business daily reported on Thursday, citing
anonymous sources.
Dagens Industri reported that Investor CEO Borje Ekholm
believes SEB is too small compared with rival Nordea,
the Nordic region's biggest bank.
Investor, the listed investment vehicle of
Sweden's Wallenberg family, owns around one-fifth of the Swedish
bank.
The paper also reported that SEB CEO Annika Falkengren could
possibly take over as CEO of Investor while Danske Bank's new
CEO, Thomas Borgen, could lead any new financial group. Ekholm
has served as Investor CEO since 2005.
Danske Bank and SEB both said they do not comment on
rumours.
Danske was hit by a burst property bubble as well as a
struggling agriculture sector and a weak overall economy. Borgen
took over when predecessor Eivind Kolding was ousted last month
after less than two years in the job.
(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)