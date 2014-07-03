STOCKHOLM, July 3 A Swedish governmental committee recommended on Thursday that the country's debt office should be the main authority overseeing bank resolutions in any future financial crisis.

In a proposal to Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman, the committee said the debt office, in close cooperation with Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, should be responsible for setting minimum requirements for how much capital and debt can be used in any bank writedowns.

It should also work closely with authorities in other countries where the banks are operating, it said.

Swedish banks made it through the 2008/2009 financial crisis relatively unscathed but lenders like Swedbank and SEB suffered from souring loans in the hard-hit Baltic region.

The European Union's adoption of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism to resolve failing banks forces bank bondholders to contribute to the rescue of lenders under certain circumstances, in a process known as "bail-in".

Sweden is no stranger to such resolution policies.

During its last major banking crisis in the early 1990s, the government seized ownership of the largest financial institutions and appointed a special authority to oversee the resolution of its banks, forcing shareholder writedowns and allowing the economy to recover fairly rapidly. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)