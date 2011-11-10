STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden aims fully to
introduce the Basel III beefed up capital rules for banks from
2013, the financial markets minister said on Thursday, keeping
up a tough government line aimed at quickly reducing the
financial sector's vulnerabilities.
The government and central bank have repeatedly said Sweden
needs to move faster than other countries in strengthening the
banks due to their large size in relation to the economy and to
their need for short-term foreign currency funding.
"Our ambition is to introduce Basel III in full from the
start of 2013," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told a
banking conference.
"We think that Sweden has a competitive advantage from
having tougher capital requirements," he added.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin)