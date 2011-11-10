STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden aims fully to introduce the Basel III beefed up capital rules for banks from 2013, the financial markets minister said on Thursday, keeping up a tough government line aimed at quickly reducing the financial sector's vulnerabilities.

The government and central bank have repeatedly said Sweden needs to move faster than other countries in strengthening the banks due to their large size in relation to the economy and to their need for short-term foreign currency funding.

"Our ambition is to introduce Basel III in full from the start of 2013," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told a banking conference.

"We think that Sweden has a competitive advantage from having tougher capital requirements," he added. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin)