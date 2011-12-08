STOCKHOLM Dec 8 Sweden's financial
watchdog said on Thursday that results of the latest stress
tests by the European Banking Authority showed the country's
banks did not need to raise new capital to meet new rules on
buffers against future crises.
"What is new is that the calculation for Swedish banks is no
longer based on on the transition rules from Basel I, which
means that the need for extra capital for Handelsbanken
and Swedbank disappears," the FSA said in a
statement.
In October, Handelsbanken and Swedbank came up a combined
12.6 billion crowns ($2.0 billion) short of capital using the
EBA measurements because of their large mortgage portfolios,
which in Sweden has traditionally been seen as having a much
lower level of risk.
Europe's banks are being told to increase their capital
buffers to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of June
2012. The EBA said on Thursday that banks in Europe needed to
raise a total of 114.7 billion euros in new capital to meet the
target.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)