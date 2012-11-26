STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Sweden's financial regulator said on Monday it intends to force banks to set aside more capital to cover potential mortgage losses, asking them to use a 15 percent risk-weight floor on such loans.

"In order to reflect the risks in the banks' mortgage lending, (the FSA) believes that they must maintain more capital for their mortgage lending," the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

Swedish banks, which have traditionally seen low loan losses in mortgages, have long used internal models to measure their own mortgage risks and have been roughly at between 5 to 10 percent. The new requirements will bring them more in line with European peers. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)